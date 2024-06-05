Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 3,187 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 150,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTX

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,008,776.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $2,784,251 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.