Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Knife River worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

KNF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,234. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

