Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

MDU traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 875,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,122. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

