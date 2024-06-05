Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 460,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

