Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 120,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

