Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.9 %

HAS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.