Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,492,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,913,000 after buying an additional 859,628 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,017,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 542,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evergy by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 526,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

