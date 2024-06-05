Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.8 %

EHC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 567,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,199. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

