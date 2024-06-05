Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 4,781,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.