Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

