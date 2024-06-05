Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Up 1.9%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

