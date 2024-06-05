Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.30 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.79). Approximately 32,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 136,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.77).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

