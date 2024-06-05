Kize Capital LP Takes $32.34 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Kize Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 242,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,338,000. Ryanair accounts for about 19.1% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 443,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 99.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Ryanair by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314,588 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.
Ryanair Price Performance
Ryanair stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,778. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
