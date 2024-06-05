Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Down 2.1%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 650,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,857,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

