Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $131,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,646.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 620,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,867. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

