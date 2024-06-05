L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.15. 530,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,419. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

