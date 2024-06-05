Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,222 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

