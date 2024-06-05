Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 292,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $26,069,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lyft by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $21,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft Trading Up 0.9 %

LYFT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,439,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,732 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

