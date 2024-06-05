Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $88.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $88,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,917,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,634. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

