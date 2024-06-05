Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $562,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.34. 1,474,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,208. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

