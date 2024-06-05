Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $599,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $545.99. The company had a trading volume of 118,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,128. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $447.95 and a one year high of $565.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

