Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.