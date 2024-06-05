Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,747. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $567.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

