Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100,568. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

