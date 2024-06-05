Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 22,550,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,871. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

