Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 42,965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 192,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.