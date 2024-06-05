Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 983 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

