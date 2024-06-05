Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.71. 398,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,083. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

