Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 12,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 381,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 378,642 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 19,145 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 174,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,917. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.