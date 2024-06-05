Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $865.00 to $900.00. The stock had previously closed at $922.73, but opened at $948.84. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $957.35, with a volume of 107,612 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.62.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

