Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF) Trading Down 9.7%

Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Legacy Oil Gas Stock Performance
