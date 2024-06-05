Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 275,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 763,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $562.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,244.97% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million.

In related news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of Li-Cycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $46,226. 17.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

