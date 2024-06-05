Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $400,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $229,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $827,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 140,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

