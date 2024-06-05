LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 6.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $114,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.67. 274,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average is $251.34. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.59 and a 1 year high of $287.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

