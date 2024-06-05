Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE MCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,408. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
