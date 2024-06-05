Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,408. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

