Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of MCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 5,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
