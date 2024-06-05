Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $788.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,484. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $788.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

