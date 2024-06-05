Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,115 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SJW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 101,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

