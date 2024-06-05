Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Magnite stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,618. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

