Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marshalls Stock Down 0.5 %

MSLH stock opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.16. The company has a market capitalization of £807.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,585.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Insider Activity at Marshalls

In related news, insider Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £18,424 ($23,605.38). In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($45,112.34). Also, insider Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £18,424 ($23,605.38). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Stories

