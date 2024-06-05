Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,594 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,981 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

