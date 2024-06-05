McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $77.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 372,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

