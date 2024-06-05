McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $572.03 and last traded at $572.03. 139,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 714,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $542.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

