Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 3.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 7,821,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,754,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

