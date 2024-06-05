Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:MHN opened at GBX 103 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.75. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 92.50 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.38.

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

