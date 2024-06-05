Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of LON:MHN opened at GBX 103 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.75. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 92.50 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.38.
About Menhaden Resource Efficiency
