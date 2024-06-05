Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $76.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $49.23. 36,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 770,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

