Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $76.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $49.23. 36,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 770,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

View Our Latest Report on Merus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.