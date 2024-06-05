Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.36. 1,015,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,056,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

