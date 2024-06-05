Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MTD traded up $38.96 on Wednesday, reaching $1,445.79. 106,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,198. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,341.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,249.49. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.