MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 59,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

