MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.